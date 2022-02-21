ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricardo Allen, Mainland grad, retires after 7 NFL seasons, 2 Super Bowl appearances

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago
One week after competing in the Super Bowl for the second time, Daytona Beach native and Mainland High grad Ricardo Allen announced his retirement Sunday in an Instagram post.

Allen, 30, played six of his seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

"I've always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be ‘most of me’, and that's being a professional athlete," Allen wrote. "But, the truth is, I’m blessed to be able to say that it’s been good. It could have been better with two Super Bowl rings, but who’s complaining? Not me...."

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound safety played nine snaps — all on special teams — in the championship game.

ONE MORE SHOT:Mainland grad Ricardo Allen chases Super Bowl glory with Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted 147th overall out of Purdue, Allen spent his rookie year on the Falcons' practice squad after being waived at the conclusion of training camp. Dan Quinn's arrival as head coach the following year propelled Allen into the starting lineup, converting from slot corner to free safety.

Allen became a regular in Atlanta, starting 76 of the 77 games for which he was healthy enough to suit up. He enjoyed a breakout year in 2016, making a career-high 90 tackles and snatching two interceptions as the Falcons won the NFC championship and reached the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for Allen and the Falcons, they surrendered a 25-point, second-half lead in a 34-28 overtime defeat to New England.

Allen's run in Atlanta ended last February, released in a cost-cutting move. Pro Football Focus graded Allen 54th among 94 qualified safeties during the 2020 season with an overall mark of 62.5 out of 100.

He found a fit in Cincinnati, though, and signed a one-year, $1.49 million contract. In so doing, Allen reunited with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo — his defensive coordinator at Purdue.

Speaking with The News-Journal last month, Allen said the prospect of playing alongside emerging quarterback Joe Burrow also attracted him to the Bengals.

"I knew that he was tough, and that he was smart," Allen said in a phone interview. "You could just tell that he knows what he's doing, how to manipulate defenses at a young age.

"He's just a young dude on a whole other level."

Allen saw action in 14 games for the Bengals, missing time due to a hand injury and backing up the tandem of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell.

For his career, Allen recorded 355 tackles (256 solo), 11 interceptions, one sack and 26 passes defended in 9.

As for the next phase of his life, Allen wants to become an NFL coach on the offensive side of the ball. He confirmed as much, finishing his retirement post with: "To all my boys out there, I love you guys! But, just know... when you see me on the other side with the headset on, I’m throwing that (expletive) deep!"

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#Pro Football Focus
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

