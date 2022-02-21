ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County Sheriff To Brief Media On “Derelict” Vessels In Intracoastal Waterways, Tampa Bay

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
Pinellas County Sheriff To Brief Media On “Derelict” Vessels In Intracoastal Waterways, Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Click here for the updated story. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference today, at 1:30 p.m., to discuss dozens of derelict vessels in the navigable water of the Intracoastal waterways and portions of Tampa Bay.

Sheriff Gualtieri will also discuss the dozens of live-aboard vessels that have received complaints.

Dunedin Mayor Julie Bujalski and Commissioner Kathleen Peters, Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, will also be in attendance.

We will update this story during the press conference Monday.

Comments / 11

FL Kracker!!
2d ago

you should make it easyfor us to remove these abandened boat....most will do it for free. just to get the hazards out of the water

Reply
3
Fuk Nutz
2d ago

Only thing wrong with that picture is the boat should be completely underwater !!!

Reply
10
