Pinellas County Sheriff To Brief Media On “Derelict” Vessels In Intracoastal Waterways, Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Click here for the updated story. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference today, at 1:30 p.m., to discuss dozens of derelict vessels in the navigable water of the Intracoastal waterways and portions of Tampa Bay.

Sheriff Gualtieri will also discuss the dozens of live-aboard vessels that have received complaints.

Dunedin Mayor Julie Bujalski and Commissioner Kathleen Peters, Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, will also be in attendance.

We will update this story during the press conference Monday.

