ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Drug Task Force seizes cocaine, marijuana, cash, firearms; arrests 2

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UWQK_0eKfstoh00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Officers confiscated crack cocaine, marijuana, pills, cash and firearms and arrested two people when executing a search warrant at a southside residence.

The Wayne County Drug Task Force obtained the search warrant as a result of an investigation. Drug Task Force officers, Richmond SWAT team and Richmond Police Department K-9 units executed the warrant on Friday in the 500 block of South 10th Street, according to a news release.

Ataul Jalal Shafeek Sr., 52, and Raquel Annette Shafeek, 58, were arrested, and both bonded out of jail that day. Ataul Shafeek Sr. had $30,750 in bonds, and Raquel Shafeek had $25,250 in bonds.

Crime:Women formally charged with dealing methamphetamine after 37 grams confiscated

Crime:Jury convicts Chad Farmer of murder in Audie Corn's stabbing death

Crime:Drug Task Force arrests 2, seizes drugs, handguns, paraphernalia

Ataul Shafeek Sr. is preliminarily charged with Level 2 felony dealing cocaine, Level 4 felony possession of firearms by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony possession of a firearm with a removed serial number, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class A misdemeanors dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

Raquel Shafeek is preliminarily charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will decide what charges if any will be formally filed.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Drug Task Force officers had been investigating Ataul Shafeek Sr. and the distribution of narcotics, according to the release. The search warrant was obtained for his residence.

The search recovered 12.66 grams of crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $1,266, 17.02 grams of marijuana with an approximate street value of $100, 20½ unknown pills, $1,993 cash, two digital scales with crack cocaine residue, one loaded pistol, a rifle and a shotgun with an obliterated serial number. The pills will be sent to the Indiana State Police laboratory for identification, the release said.

Ataul Shafeek Sr. has an Indiana history of cocaine- and handgun-related convictions. He has been convicted of four felonies for possession of cocaine, two felonies for carrying a handgun without a permit and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Raquel Shafeek has a previous felony conviction for dealing cocaine.

Comments / 8

Related
The Associated Press

Texas primary tests GOP’s rightward shift as midterms begin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas kicked off the nation’s long and likely bruising midterm season Tuesday with primaries that are testing the state’s new, tougher voting laws while giving Republicans a chance to validate GOP leaders who have pushed already deeply red territory farther right and proudly tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
County
Wayne County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Firearms#Drugs#Cocaine#Richmond Swat#Digital
Reuters

Apple, Ford other big American brands join corporate wave shunning Russia

March 2 (Reuters) - Some of America's best-known companies including Apple, Google, Ford and Harley-Davidson rebuked and rejected Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, under steady pressure from investors and consumers decrying the violence. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) late on Tuesday said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products...
BUSINESS
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

864
Followers
364
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy