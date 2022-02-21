Beginner Tips for Long Distance Cycling

Riding long distances is a lot of fun whether you are a new biker or have been riding for years. It allows you to explore new areas, enjoy views and meet other bikers to bond.

. The health benefits of cycling are outstanding, as it helps maintain good cardio and keep your muscles toned. Bikers should know the different parts of long-distance rides, such as body positioning, techniques, and ways to stay nourished and hydrated on the trip. Therefore, this article sheds more light on how best to approach your first long-distance ride as a beginner. Choose a KBO electric bike for your fun trip to enjoy maximum comfort and efficiency.

Tips for Cycling Long Distance

●Prepare to scale the hills

Training is important when preparing for a long-distance ride. It helps you build fitness and endurance for the D-day, so you can complete your race with more confidence. Some of the common problems faced by bikers are due to the terrain because hills and the wind make cycling more strenuous. However, with enough practice climbing hills and riding against the wind, you can make it through the race more comfortably. We advise that riders avoid bringing unnecessary gear on the trip and concentrate on maintaining the RPMs instead of their speed. So, it is good to create a training plan months before the event and strive to prepare as much as you can.

●Many parts of the body hurt after rides

Though many erroneously believe cycling solely impacts the legs, it is proven that there are other body parts involved in moving electric bicycle around. This activity has a low impact on your legs, which feel the pains first. But after about 60 to 100 miles, parts like the neck, shoulders, hand, and butt. So, it is essential to invest in comfortable gear such as a pair of padded shorts. Also, endeavor to switch your posture and position from time to time to relieve the pressure on different areas of the body while riding. When buying your e-bike, go for one that allows you to sit at a right angle and with ease in all other directions.

●The mind plays a huge role

Despite cycling being mostly known as physical activity, the mind has a part to play in ensuring you complete the long-distance course. Most bikers are used to shorter rides and might be left frustrated when covering 20 miles only means they are halfway through the race. Therefore, you have to build your mindset through consistent hard work and training. Do not give room to any negative thoughts that make you feel this is unachievable. Instead, focus on the riders ahead of you and the breathtaking scenery all around. Then, fatigue becomes a thing of the past as your heart races towards the finish line. You can even come along with earphones or air-pods to listen to inspiring music while cycling.

●Eat enough food on the bike

Eating on the cargo bike is a habit that is encouraged among riders on long-distance rides. If the trip is less than two hours of cycling, you might need little to no food to sustain yourself. However, once it exceeds this time frame, there is a need to refuel to avoid burnout. For rides that take up to 5 hours, having a nutrition plan becomes more urgent. It is advisable to have easily-digestible carbs with water and electrolyte-containing beverages to keep yourself light yet nourished all through the trip. So, pack a bag of food, drinks, and other refreshments along on your long-distance rides. You can even share with fellow bikers if you have enough.

●Always eat a healthy and light breakfast

Bikers can eat delicious proteins and fats when recovering after a race. But before the long-distance ride, you should not have a heavy breakfast. Food like proteins and fats usually take a longer time to digest, which is not helpful on these rigorous rides. While cycling, the body focuses more on fueling your heart and lungs, so digestion slows down. This is why it is best to boost your strength and endurance with food such as whole grains and fruits. These replenish your glycogen stores and give you the energy to complete the trip. For breakfast on the day of your race, you can go for a meal of whole-wheat toast with some almond butter and a banana-berry smoothie. It is not compulsory to follow these specific suggestions instead, explore your preferred food choices with these tips in mind.

●Losing weight is not an easy process

Cycling is a physical activity that can help with burning calories to lose weight. Long-distance rides require more exertion, which means you get to shed a few pounds. However, a better course of action would be to lose weight over shorter and faster rides than depending on the long-distance course. This is because riders always stay hydrated and even eat on their bikes, which replenishes all lost fluids and nutrients. So, there are lesser chances of returning a couple of pounds lighter. If you aim to burn excess calories and get your body in shape, you have to create a fitness plan with shorter bike rides and other workouts. If you follow the routines diligently, you could be weighing considerably less in some months.

Conclusion

Beginners usually have a hard time planning their first long-distance trip due to their inexperience. So, we hope these life-saving tips come in handy when you eventually decide on your first try. If you want to buy a new bike, choose from the KBO collection and you won’t regret it.