Mount Olive, NC

North Carolina Pickle Festival coming back this April!

By Patrick Zarcone
 2 days ago

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Good news, pickle fans! The North Carolina Pickle Festival is coming back as an in-person event this April.

The festival, which was meant to coincide with Mount Olive’s 150th anniversary, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival came back – sort of – last year, with mostly virtual events and a few in-person local events.

LAST YEAR: North Carolina Pickle Festival will be held this April as a mix of virtual, in-person events

Beginning April 22 at 6 p.m., the festival will be back in all its briny glory on the streets of downtown Mount Olive.

“We are dill-lighted to be back for 2022,” said Julie Beck, festival co-chairman, in a press release. “It feels good to be planning a live event for April again.”

According to organizers, tens of thousands of people head to downtown Mount Olive for the festival.

The festival features a classic car show, vendors, roaming entertainers, three stages of live entertainment, a pickle-eating contest, mascot race and, obviously, free Mt. Olive Pickles.

The festival is now seeking vendors and sponsors. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Applications for the Tour de Pickle bike ride and the Cuke Patch 5K Glow Run will be available online in a few weeks as the events are still being planned, organizers said.

This will be the festival’s 36th year. The festival starts on Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The main event will be held Saturday, April 23.

Click here for more information on the festival.

Mount Olive, NC
