ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ad of the Day: CGU Insurance uses Jim Henson’s puppets for Australian campaign

By Shawn Lim
The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian insurance firm CGU Insurance has collaborated with The Jim Henson Company for a new campaign. The ad, called ‘Tall Poppy,’ was created by Thinkerbell and addresses the culture of bringing down successful people and businesses in Australia, a practice that...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kerry Novick Joins the Jim Henson Company As Vice President Of Global Distribution

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned distribution executive Kerry Novick has joined The Jim Henson Company as Vice President of Global Distribution. Novick oversees the sales and distribution of the Company's extensive library of both classic titles like Sid the Science Kid, Pajanimals, and Farscape, and new properties including Word Party, Splash and Bubbles, and Dot. She also handles opportunities and potential partnerships regarding co-production and co-financing of film and television projects. The announcement was made by Chris Lytton, President and COO, to whom Novick directly reports.
BUSINESS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE BOOM! Preview: Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1

Dain, a nefarious, power-hungry magic user and Lir’s brother-in-law, plots to steal the throne from Lir and his family by turning Lir’s children into swans and ascending the throne himself. Fionna, the oldest, wants only to gain revenge against Dain, in order to continue her quest to help her father secure his fierce and fearsome legacy as a renowned warrior. While Fionna attempts to find a way to break their curse, the swan-children are forced to wander near and far for nearly a thousand years. They endure much hardship and sorrow, but face the curse together…finding solace and strength in one another.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Henson
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppets#Insurance Brokers#Cgu Insurance#The Jim Henson Company#Australians#Creature Shop#Stargate Studios#Aussies#Iag
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy