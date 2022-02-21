ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Garage Burns Down In Lakehurst, No Injuries Reported

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy Lakehurst Fire Department

LAKEHURST – A detached garage went up in flames Saturday night in Lakehurst, completely destroying the structure.

According to the Lakehurst Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished, but the garage could not be saved and the building was completely ruined. The residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy Lakehurst Fire Department

After investigating the fire, officials determined that it was started by a LiPo RC car battery that was charging.

Lakehurst Fire Department thanks all of the mutual aid departments for coming in and assisting.

