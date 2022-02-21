ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel deny 'completely unfounded' divorce reports after repeated palace statements fail to curb the rumour mill

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

They rarely speak of their personal life, but over the weekend, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel have strongly denied 'unfounded' rumours of divorce on Instagram.

The Swedish heir-to-the-throne, 44, who married her husband, 48, on 19 June 2010, took to the social media platform over the weekend to 'protect their family' and make clear 'once and for all' that the rumours are not true.

The couple, who share two children, are preparing to mark the tenth birthday of their eldest daughter Princess Estelle on February 23.

Is is the second time the royal Swedish household has had to deny divorce rumours in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZ5OT_0eKfqTzV00
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 44, and her husband Prince Daniel, 48, who got marrigfed on 19 June 2010, pictured, took to the social media platform over the weekend to 'protect their family' and make clear 'once and for all' that divorce rumours are not true

The couple shared a pictured on their official Instagram account where they stand united, shoulder-to-shoulder.

'It has come to our knowledge that there is an extensive negative rumor spread regarding our private relationship,' the post accompanying the snap said.

'Allegations are spreading about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce.

'In normal cases, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we want to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely unfounded.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YflzZ_0eKfqTzV00
Victoria and Daniel made it clear the divorce rumours surrounding their marriage are 'completely unfounded' (pictured together in December 2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhLnZ_0eKfqTzV00
The couple showcased their unity in a pictured share on Instagram to deny divorce rumours over the weekend  

A few weeks ago, the chief communication officer of the Swedish royal house, Margareta Thorgren, already denied the rumours in a statement.

Speaking to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on 19 February, she said that normally, the palace would not comment on such matters, but that the rumours had been 'tenacious' enough to impact the royal family.

'This is exceptional, and we have not encountered this before,' Thorgren said.

Swedish royal journalist Jenny Alexandersson wrote for Aftonbladet: 'Believe me, we have done a solid journalistic job. Had there been a divorce going on, we would have reported on it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du4Ar_0eKfqTzV00
The couple share two children, Princess Estelle, who is about to turn ten on Wednesday, and Prince Oscar, left, five 

Fellow publication Expressen claimed they were tipped off that the couple would file for divorce at the Solna District Court, however, they said that information proved to be incorrect.

Margareta Thorgren said the rumours were born from a 'frivoulous' publication, thought to be the tabloid magazine Stoppa Pressarna (Stop the Press in English) and that the mainstream Swedish media fact-checked the claims after they were heavily circulated online.

Crown Princess Victoria, who is next in line to the Swedish throne after her father King Carl XVI Gustaf, married Prince Daniel at at Stockholm Cathedral in 2010.

The pair met in the mid-2000s at the fitness centre Daniel used to run before joining the royal family. They entertained a long romance before he popped the question in 2009.

Despite being parents to Princess Estelle, nine and Prince Oscar, five, the Swedish royals maintain a busy calendar.

