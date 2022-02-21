ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smash the House announces new logo and…

Cover picture for the articleSince its inception in 2010, Smash the House, the label from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, has rapidly forged a reputation as one of the major players in recent dance music history. Now moving into its 12th...

Pitchfork

Watch Spirit of the Beehive’s New Video for “Death”

Spirit of the Beehive have shared a music video for “Death,” the closing track from their album Entertainment, Death. Directed by Jeff Watterson and Boy Tillekens, the animated visual follows a child abducted by aliens and the family members who grieve his loss. One by one, others begin to float up into the sky, but one parental figure refuses to do so and poses existential questions before giving in to the abyss. Check out the music video below.
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
NME

Watch Anitta rock out during ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Anitta delivered a live performance of her recent single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on US TV last night – check out the video below. The Brazilian singer appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (January 31) ahead of releasing her fifth studio album, ‘Girl From Rio’, which will follow 2019’s ‘Kisses’. A release date for the record is not yet known.
Shropshire Star

Music industry in mourning following death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards

The entrepreneur gained fame from setting up the new music platform, which helped to launch a string of careers including those of Dave and Jessie J. The British music industry is in mourning following the death of SBTV founder Jamal Edwards at the age of 31. The entrepreneur gained fame...
loudersound.com

Doja Cat’s cover of Hole’s Celebrity Skin is another hint that America is embracing rock again

US rapper Doja Cat has recorded a cover of Hole’s Celebrity Skin as the soundtrack to a new Taco Bell advert to air on US TV during the Super Bowl. With a 30-second TV ad during this year’s Super Bowl, which sees Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams facing off in the annual championship play-off game to decide the winner of the National Football League, costing an astonishing $6.5 million, there’s an onus on advertisers to pull out all the stops to create a memorable TV moment. The new Taco Bell commercial, titled The Grande Escape and set to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI - sounds like such a moment, finding Doja Cat leading an exodus from a clown college, and featuring a snippet of the rapper’s tale on the Courtney Love/Eric Erlandson/Billy Corgan-penned title track of Hole’s third album, which emerged in 1998.
The Independent

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released their new track – a version of Sheeran’s song “The Joker and The Queen” – 10 years after their first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed”.“Me and Taylor first met and wrote and recorded our first song together in 2012, 10 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, as he announced the release of the single. “I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.” For...
HipHopDX.com

Key Glock Announces Yellow Tape Tour Following Passionate Young Dolph Tribute

After mourning the loss of his cousin and mentor Young Dolph, Key Glock announced on Tuesday (February 8) he is finally getting on the road for his first-ever solo tour. The “SiriusXM Hip Hop Nation Presents: The Yellow Tape Tour” will span 33 dates and is set to kick off on April 4th in Atlanta. Glock will then hit Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Arizona and many more before closing out the tour in Orlando, Florida.
NME

Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Rock Invasion 2’ US tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they’ll hit the road in the US this May for their ‘Rock Invasion 2’ tour. Although the tour – which sees support from Bones – shares the same name with the band’s postponed 2020 trek, many of the original dates have not been rescheduled.
NME

B.I to be managed by Billie Eilish’s agent under new deal

B.I is set to be managed by Billie Eilish‘s agent following a new deal with Wasserman. Earlier today (February 17), the South Korean musican’s label IOK Company announced that B.I has officially signed with United States-based talent management company Wasserman, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Wasserman is home to...
thesource.com

Doja Cat to Debut New Music in Taco Bell Super Bowl Commercial

Taco Bell is returning to the Big Game this Sunday with a commercial that foregoes celebrity endorsements in favor of sending one of Taco Bell’s most outspoken customers-turned-critics: Doja Cat. With a high-energy television piece and the promise of a few overtime surprises, the two have teamed up to...
UPI News

Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A new flavor of Coca-Cola is coming soon -- a promotional announcement from Coca-Coca Thursday said, "From the furthest reaches of the galaxy, Coca‑Cola Starlight is arriving." The new limited edition drink, called Coca-Cola Starlight, features a taste the beverage maker calls unique, and will...
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Time Out Global

Veteran DJ Sander Van Doorn’s ultimate guide to Ultra Music Festival 2022 and Miami

Over the course of his 17-year career, veteran Dutch DJ and record producer Sander Van Doorn has performed on massive stages around the world including at Las Vegas’s Electric Daisy Carnival, London’s Ministry of Sound, Belgium’s Tomorrowland Festival, Romania’s Untold Festival and the Netherlands’ Mysteryland Festival, to name a few. He’s also released three critically acclaimed albums, innumerable trailblazing electro house hits and graced the stage at Miami’s massive Ultra Music Festival a whopping four times: in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The Hollywood Reporter

Casting Society Reveals New Name and Logo

On Thursday Feb. 10, the Casting Society of America (also known as the CSA) has announced a new name — Casting Society — and unveiled a new logo.  The announcement comes from the organization’s president, Kim Williams, in the wake of the group’s enormous growth in recent years: To date, almost 1,200 casting professionals are members, with about a quarter of those operating outside of the United States. Those international participants are based in continents as varied as Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Tim Blake Nelsen, Clifton Collins Jr. Join Millennium's 'Bricklayer' (Exclusive)Berlin: Bidding Wars Expected...
