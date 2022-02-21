ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
News Enterprise
 2 days ago

1919 — The first dog race track to use an imitation rabbit opens in Emeryville, Calif. 1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship. 1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500. 1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
Fox News

Junior hockey player sucker punches referee in the face, gets lifetime ban

A junior hockey player is facing a lifetime ban after he sucker-punched an official in the face during a U.S. Premier Hockey League game on Sunday. During the first period of a game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Paul Halloran – a player on the South Shore Kings – was sent to the penalty box by the referee, and he took his frustrations out by punching him.
HOCKEY
Stamford Advocate

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hockey Writers

5 Bruins Takeaways From 5-1 Win Over Avalanche

After going 2-1-1 on a four-game road trip, the Boston Bruins returned to the TD Garden on Monday afternoon for a game against the Colorado Avalanche in what is their only home game in a stretch of 10 of 11 games on the road. It was also the sixth and final game of Brad Marchand’s suspension.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Miracle on Ice Players Who Became Devils

42 years ago, 8,500 fans gathered at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York to witness what became “the greatest sports moment of the 20th century”. A team of college kids, led by head coach Herb Brooks, did the impossible by beating the Soviet Union, who were four-time defending gold medalists. The heavily favored Soviet Union was beaten by the United States by a final score of 4-3.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade D Michael Callahan to Boston Bruins

The Arizona Coyotes made a trade on Tuesday, sending defenseman Michael Callahan to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Callahan, 22, was the 142nd selection in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Coyotes. He has played his last four seasons at the NCAA level for Providence College, wearing the “C” in his last three years. Callahan registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in his senior season.
NHL
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Drew O'Connor activated from long-term injured reserve

The Penguins activated rookie forward Drew O’Connor from injured reserve on Monday. O’Connor has been sidelined since reportedly suffering a collapsed lung Jan. 15. Despite the ailment, O’Connor has been a regular presence in practices for several weeks. In 22 games this season, O’Connor has five points...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings fall to Avalanche, 5-2

Zadina and Fabbri both score, Larkin and Seider add two helpers each. The Detroit Red Wings were unable to dig out of an early hole, eventually falling to the Colorado Avalanche, 5-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. After Colorado jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings face Avalanche for Black History Night on Wednesday

The Detroit Red Wings will return to action on Wednesday, hosting one of the top teams in the NHL on Hockey is For Everyone: Black History Night at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will look to even the season series against Colorado, after the Avalanche bested the Red Wings, 7-3, on Dec. 10 at Ball Arena. The Avs combined for six goals in the first two periods and had 14 players tally at least one point in the game.
NHL
NHL

CBJ host Hockey is for Everyone Night on Tuesday, March 1

The Columbus Blue Jackets will celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport with Hockey Is For Everyone Night, presented by Vorys, when the Jackets host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The evening will be highlighted by themed recognitions, fundraisers and a giveaway of a Hockey Is For Everyone lapel pin, courtesy of Vorys, to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.
NHL

