TEXAS CITY, Texas — A woman left for dead along the Gulf Freeway more than 30 years ago can finally have some peace thanks to the determination of investigators. The man accused of slitting the throat of then 28-year-old Diane Sanchez is now behind bars in the Galveston County Jail. On Wednesday, a judge set his bond at $1 million.

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO