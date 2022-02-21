ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

North Myrtle Beach home prices up $120K since last year, Little River up $95K

By Jennifer Blake, Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Home prices in Horry County have soared in the past year, notably in the North Myrtle Beach and Little River areas, according to new data from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors .

Median home prices in North Myrtle Beach increased $120,673 from January 2021 to January 2022, a 31.3% increase. While North Myrtle Beach saw the largest price increase in the area, Little River had the largest increase in percentage points, up 34.7%, an increase of $94,591, according to the data.

Growth Tracker: Our news updates and analysis on the fastest growing area in the U.S.

The median home price in Myrtle Beach decreased by about 1% in January 2022 when compared to January 2021, according to the data.

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors reports home inventory, on average, has decreased 41.6% for single-family homes and 76.3% for condos.

“The increase is simply from supply and demand,” said Ron Jackson, president of the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Because demand is so high, it’s easier for sellers to raise prices. Maria Nazario with eXt Realty said she hears people say they’ll wait until the market crashes, but said not to wait, because the market may not crash.

“There’s no indication, in Horry County at least, that we’re going to see that anytime soon,” Nazario said.

Professionals said that could be a good thing.

“With inflation and the way the economy is going, the interest rate has to increase some and it may be good for the market — it may help balance some things out,” Jackson said.

Jackson advises buyers to get pre-approved when going through the buying process, especially for single-family homes.

“Be competitive,” Jackson said. “You definitely have to be pre-approved.”

Jackson added the importance of working with a local realtor so it’s quicker to move forward when a property becomes available.

Price of single-family homes for January 2021 and January 2022:

Area 2021 2022 Percent Change Price Change
Carolina Forest $301,000 $392,860 +30.5% $91,860
Conway $215,960 $255,025 +18.1% $39,065
Little River $272,420 $367,011 +34.7% $94,591
Loris/Longs $206,290 $277,452 +34.5% $71,162
Myrtle Beach $382,647 $377,500 -1.3% $5,147
North Myrtle Beach $385,000 $505,673 +31.3% $120,673
Socastee $244,325 $303,768 +24.3% $59,443
Data: Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors said buyers are paying much more per month compared to last year, but sales may slow down because more buyers are being priced out of the market.

