A neighbor has identified a Texas couple found dead over the weekend. Authorities have arrested a man that same neighbor identified as the couple’s son. San Antonio police said Sunday that Michael Vincent Burger, 20, shot and killed two people who were found outside of what seemed to be his apartment. The police chief said officers found the defendant with an “AR and a shotgun.” The police only vaguely said that the case may have involved family violence, and the police has heretofore not identified the victims.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO