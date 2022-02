Wind energy generated a staggering 42 per cent of all electricity in Great Britain on Friday morning as Storm Eunice battered the coastline.Millions have been urged to stay at home as the Met Office issued a red “danger to life” warning across parts of the country including London.But one silver lining from the Eunice's strong winds has been a major surge in electricity generated at wind farms.National Grid figures reported at 8.30am showed wind as by far the largest electricity source in Great Britain at 42 per cent.Fossil fuel natural gas was the second biggest generator at 22 per cent,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO