Starting in March, new traffic cameras in downtown Seattle may send you a ticket if you illegally drive in a bus lane or block a crosswalk or intersection. The Seattle Department of Transportation has installed traffic cameras at eight major intersections in downtown Seattle and will turn them on in March. The cameras will be turned on gradually over several weeks in order to test the system in each location and give the public time to adjust, SDOT says.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO