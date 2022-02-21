ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Digital Real Estate – Worth Investing in the Metaverse?

By Gerelyn Terzo
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Digital real estate sales topped $85-million last month, on track to...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Shiba Inu introduces real estate in doggy Metaverse

Owning real estate in different metaverse worlds is becoming increasingly popular with soaring prices for parcels, plots and other types of land pieces in blockchain metaverse worlds like Decentraland and Sandbox. Floor prices for parcels in Decentraland and Sandbox are at the moment of writing at 4.9 and 3.7 ether...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

The risks and rewards of investing in metaverse real estate

Early speculators, professional realtors, and celebrities are buying up land that doesn't even exist in the real world. They are investing in metaverse real estate, a concept mind-boggling to most people. So, what exactly is the metaverse? Technologists say the metaverse is the next level of the internet. It's a virtual reality platform where people can play games, connect with friends, attend meetings, and even go to virtual concerts. Ever since Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta and focus on building its own digital world, interest in metaverse real estate skyrocketed.
REAL ESTATE
Times Daily

Ski Resorts: the Next Best Real Estate Investment

Housing prices are on the rise in ski regions across North America, and recreational property is one of the hottest investments out there right now. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Four Differences Between Real Estate Syndications And Real Estate Investment Trusts

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Disrupt Equity. Learn more about preferred equity & our investment opportunities by visiting our website. There are numerous ways to invest in real estate. Some people like to buy a single-family home and rent it out, taking advantage of rental income and potential capital appreciation. However, one way I have found that can be potentially lucrative is to invest in real estate through group real estate investing.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Investment#Crest#Digital Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Times Daily

Mediator: Sacklers willing to pay more in Purdue settlement

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are willing to kick in more money — up to $6 billion total — to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids as the company tries to work out a deal with state attorneys general who torpedoed an earlier settlement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Republic’s metaverse real estate arm spins off, rebrands as Everyrealm

Alternative asset crowdfunding platform Republic has been an active investor in metaverse real estate properties through its Republic Realm division, headed since June 2020 by Janine Yorio. Now, Yorio is spinning Republic Realm off into its own private company called Everyrealm, though Republic will remain a minority investor, Yorio told TechCrunch in an interview.
REAL ESTATE
Times Daily

Ford CEO: No plan to spin off EV business, but change coming

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of Ford Motor Co. says the automaker has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or internal combustion businesses, but is reinventing itself by removing costs and ramping up for large-scale EV and software sales. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
DETROIT, AL
Times Daily

Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona bill to prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies received strong support this week from majority Republicans on a state House committee but generated tough criticism from the banking industry. Support local journalism reporting on your...
ARIZONA STATE
pymnts

Tractor Supply Plows Ahead With Plans to Redouble Digital Sales

Having already doubled its digital sales in the past two years, the self-titled “rural lifestyle retail leader” is out to double them again. Less than two weeks after reporting record Q4 and full year results, Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co. is moving ahead with plans to push its digital sales above $2 billion by 2026, or more than 15% of total revenue.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Times Daily

Yo Eleven Gaming to Enter Sports Betting Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. (the "Company" or "Yo Eleven") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's January 13, 2022 news release, the Company has signed an Option Agreement with Sparlay, LLC. ("Sparlay"), a unique and patented peer-to-peer online sports-betting platform.
GAMBLING
Times Daily

LA spending up to $837,000 to house a single homeless person

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A $1.2 billion program intended to quickly build housing for Los Angeles’ sprawling homeless population is moving too slowly while costs are spiking, with one project under development expected to hit as much as $837,000 for each housing unit, a city audit disclosed Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy