Digital Real Estate – Worth Investing in the Metaverse?

Early speculators, professional realtors, and celebrities are buying up land that doesn't even exist in the real world. They are investing in metaverse real estate, a concept mind-boggling to most people. So, what exactly is the metaverse? Technologists say the metaverse is the next level of the internet. It's a virtual reality platform where people can play games, connect with friends, attend meetings, and even go to virtual concerts. Ever since Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta and focus on building its own digital world, interest in metaverse real estate skyrocketed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO