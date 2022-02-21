ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Global stocks slide after Russia claims to have killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers on its soil

By Shalini Nagarajan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyu6u_0eKfnRuA00
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Associated Press
  • Global stocks slid Monday after Russia claimed to have killed 5 Ukrainian troops who crossed into its territory.
  • Ukraine rejected Russia's claims, saying none of its soldiers had been killed and there was no incursion.
  • Nasdaq futures traded 1.15% lower at one point, with US stock markets closed for Presidents Day.

Comments / 11

tod
2d ago

wow! it looks like they really were waiting for the Olympics to close in China.. now it's false flag time? did anyone read the article about Russian claims of Ukraine artillery shelling across the border?

Reply
4
Jt
2d ago

If I was the Urkrane I would load every bomb I've got and drop them on the massed Russian troops. Russia is going to invade anyway, might slow them down.

Reply
4
Related
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Global Stocks#Frankfurt#Ukrainian
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy