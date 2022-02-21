Rumble Factor returned to Oakdale Mall

BINGHAMTON, NY – As we near the start of baseball, the Rumble Ponies are searching for its next announcer, on-field host, and more.

Rumble Factor made its annual return to the Oakdale Mall Saturday.

Its an open audition for anyone that wanted to come out and show off their skills.

The staff was also looking for soloists to come and audition to be one of the performers for the National Anthem before each home game.

Director of Community Engagement and Group Sales, Julia Jaffee, says this event is usually well received by the public each year.

“People love coming out and being creative and being able to show off what they can offer. The Rumble Ponies, in my opinion, are a great organization to be apart of, I love my job and I think people are really receptive to having a minor league team here and being involved and we’re trying to be more with the community,” says Jaffee.

Many local residents came out to show off what they got by either singing or dancing.

Tara Pitcher came to audition for the 2022 season.

She says she’s done things like this before but never with the Ponies so she’s hoping she gets selected.

“I think it would be amazing, this is the stuff I love to do and I just think it’s an amazing opportunity,” says Pitcher.

The Ponies are also looking to fill part time positions.

This includes, starting gate box office attendants and ticket takers, the Armory Team Store and UHS Jumper Zone, food and beverage, grounds crew, ushers, and parking lot attendants.

If you were unable to make todays event but are still interested in taking part, you can email Jaffee at julia@bingRP.com

