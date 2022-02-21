ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does certified pre-owned mean? Understanding CPO cars

Cover picture for the article( ) – Buying a new car is more expensive than ever, with the average new car price exceeding $40,000. Although used cars are more affordable, you might be reluctant to purchase one because it comes with uncertainties beyond what a vehicle history report can uncover. Luckily savvy car shoppers can...

InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
Fortune

15 cars that cost more used than they do new

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Despite the declaration by General Motors that the chip crisis is over, it's still a challenge for many people to find a new car these days. Manufacturers,...
Telegraph

Here are the best new cars for 2022, according to Autotrader

On Wednesday, third-party car listings brand Autotrader released its list of Best New Cars for 2022, examining more than 300 models available and determining a list of 12 new vehicles. With computer chip shortages, shoppers may have to wait a little longer to get the specific car they have in...
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: List of cars to lose car safety features after 3G shutdown

ATLANTA (WV News) — Phone carriers will start phasing out 3G service later this month to make more room for faster 5G cell networks. Cox Media Group just published a list of cars to lose their key safety features. Acura: Certain 2014-2017 models will lose AcuraLink service August 2021.
Kalamazoo Gazette

What are the 12 best new cars of 2022? Here are the experts’ picks

Autotrader this week released its 2022 list of Best New Cars. Experts with the web-based market for car buyers and sellers chose 12 vehicles from a plethora of selections. “Years from now, when we look back on 2022, it will be seen as a pivotal year for new cars and the automotive industry in general,” auto market expert Brian Moody wrote in the Autotrader report released Tuesday, Feb. 8.
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Dependable American Cars

When average Joe and Jenny think of the most reliable cars, they tend to think Toyota or Honda, or maybe Mercedes or Volkswagen. American cars don't immediately spring to mind. American trucks do, perhaps, but less so sedans and crossovers. However, America has made - and does make - some remarkably dependable cars. Under the banner of "cars" here, we are going to include crossovers and SUVs, but we'll leave trucks for another day. To figure this out, we're cross-referencing a variety of reliability indexes and looking at use cases that have demonstrated how dependable a vehicle can be. Of course, there's no guarantee any vehicle will run trouble-free for 200,000+ miles, but we're convinced that these American cars all have a great shot. Bear in mind that some of the cars listed below are only available as second-hand buys, as a couple of them are no longer in production.
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
Tampa Bay Times

5 common objections to buying an electric car, debunked

As more Americans consider an electric car, many shoppers still have questions and concerns — some of which are actually outdated or unfounded. This year will see the release of more electric cars — and even pickup trucks — prompting 27 percent of likely shoppers to say they would consider buying an electric car in the next four years, according to a study by J.D. Power. And the popularity of EVs continues to rise. While auto sales were down 21 percent year over year in the final quarter of 2021, mostly due to parts shortages, sales of electric vehicles rose 72 percent, according to Kelley Blue Book analysts.
CarBuzz.com

10 Quickest Four-Cylinder Cars You Can Buy In 2022

The majority of turbocharged four-cylinder engines on the market are designed with forced induction to improve fuel economy, not necessarily for high power outputs. However, when automakers want to build a "hot" version of a car, they don't have to add a turbo. Engineers can either replace or tune it as well as work on the block and the electronic control unit. As a result, we are seeing the fastest four-cylinder engines in automotive history right now with specs that can embarrass supercars of yesteryear. These are the fastest four-cylinder-powered cars for 2022 if you care about getting off the line quickly and up to 60 mph, even if it's accompanied by a rather average exhaust note.
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Camaro Shock And Steel Edition Available To Order Again

Back in October, GM Authority reported that the Shock and Steel Edition package for the 2022 Chevy Camaro was unavailable to order. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the package is once again available. The 2022 Chevy Camaro’s Shock and Steel Edition package is tagged with RPO code B2E,...
