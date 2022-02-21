ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bloons TD6: Best 5 heroes to clear rounds in BTD6

dexerto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing the best hero in BTD6 is essential to help rack up those wins, but knowing which one to pick can be quite confusing initially. That’s where our guide comes in, as we’ve got everything you need to know about which hero is best to pick in Bloons...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Five Things To Know Before Playing ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

The long-awaited Horizon Forbidden West is finally out and ready to play on PlayStation 5 and PS4. You can check out our review of Guerrilla Games’ sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn here, but I’m assuming you’re already interested in playing through Aloy’s new adventure. I mean, why else would you be reading this?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Blizzard's Diablo Immortal beta has apparently been quite the learning experience

Last October, Blizzard launched Diablo Immortal on Android as a closed beta for testing purposes. Despite the fact the game was initially announced in 2018 to a jeering audience, the game is still somehow a work in progress, though this long development time may just pan out for eager ARPG gamers, as it does appear player feedback is setting the tone now that Diablo Immortal's closed beta is over. Or at least this is what the most recent Diablo Immortal blog post alludes to, which specifically shares what was learned during the closed beta and what changes will be implemented before launch. So let's dig in and see what's up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Nba 2k#Promo Codes#Video Game
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Horizon Forbidden West review: An almost perfect sequel

Horizon Forbidden West picks up where the original left off with tons of action and plenty of new machines and humans to battle. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. When Horizon Zero Dawn debuted five years ago, the game ushered in the launch of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
CNET

Bloons TD 6 now available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade, the $5 per month mobile gaming subscription service, has added Bloons TD 6 to its catalog of more than 230 games. Bloons TD 6 is a popular strategy game in a multi-title franchise from Ninja Kiwi, the maker of Red Reign. Apple Arcade subscribers can find Bloons TD...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Are Missing Out on the Series' Best Fight So Far

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of one of its biggest fights in the franchise to date, and fans are really missing out on seeing how it all comes together! The major spin-off prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has been in the midst of its final arc ever since it first reached the 100th chapter mark. The arc began with its main vigilante, Koichi Haimawari, setting a timetable for his retirement and is now seeing him in the midst against the first major Nomu threat All For One has fully unleashed on the world as Koichi is stuck defending his small town all on his own.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby's next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby's full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Fast Travel in Horizon Forbidden West

Fast Travel is a great feature in the open-world game, Horizon Forbidden West. Here's a guide on how to fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the game Horizon Zero Dawn and has just released on Feb. 18. Like its predecessor, Horizon Forbidden West is exclusive on PlayStation platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preload won’t be available for PS4

PS4 players wishing to dive right into the new Destiny 2: The Witch Queen might need to wait a little longer. According to a tweet from Bungie, the expansion is not available to pre-download for the PlayStation 4 due to an unforeseen issue. PS4 players will need to wait until launch at noon EST/9 a.m. PST and download the 72 GB update. This isn’t a total surprise to fans: Destiny 2 launch days are typically very busy, and the servers often have issues. But this new update is particularly hefty, with one of the biggest campaigns in years, so it may take up to a few hours for players to log in — and that is without waiting for the download to install.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Clear Backpacks, Totes, Slings and Fanny Packs To Get You Through Festival Security

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to picking out a bag, be it a backpack, sling bag, fanny pack or shoulder bag, finding the best clear backpack is rarely the first style that comes to mind. After all, is it really the best idea to carry around clear backpacks that show off exactly what’s inside and advertise appealing items to potential thieves? Clear backpacks hold stylish appeal for some, reminiscent of the 90s trend. Unfortunately, the sudden...
NFL
ComicBook

League of Legends Nerfs Planned for Renata

League of Legends' newest champion, Renata, hasn't been on Summoner's Rift for too long, but the champion already has some nerfs on the way. Riot Games announced this week its plans to nerf the new support champion across three different areas: Her base stats, her passive, and her W ability. Some context was given for each change as well to make sense of the nerfs, but the update isn't live just yet based on the most recent patch notes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Baldur's Gate 3 Release Date Planned for 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 has already been available via early access for a prolonged period of time now, but many fans have still continued to wonder about when the RPG will enter its 1.0 phase. At this point in time, developer Larian Studios hasn't said a whole lot about this launch for Baldur's Gate 3 and has instead kept its focus on slowly improving the game with new updates over time. Despite this, Larian has now provided at least an idea of when BG3 will end up exiting this early access phase.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: All save file bonuses

While each Pokémon title has built off the previous one, it hasn’t been until recently that the series has been able to take advantage of modern technologies to really encourage and reward longtime fans of the series. Sure, the games can’t support including every single Pokémon from the entire series anymore, but the more streamlined roster found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still impressive considering how far the game pushes the series in every other respect. Even with the new open world, revamped battle system, and overhaul to how the main story and quests are presented, it is still the drive to catch and catalog every Pokémon that is at the heart of the experience.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy