ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shanna Moakler Reacts After Carson Kressley Apologizes Again for Celebrity Big Brother Vote

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I am sorry I trusted others who I thought were friends but only intended to dupe me for their own benefit." Shanna Moakler has responded after Carson Kressley spent the weekend apologizing for turning on her and voting her out of the "Celebrity Big Brother" house. Moakler was evicted...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Rupaul
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Carson Kressley
Reality Tea

Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me”

Dancing With the Stars is known for its fierce competition. And Season 30 was no exception. Pro Cheryl Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to train and even dance remotely one week because they both had Covid-19. Cheryl likened Season 30 of DWTS to the show Survivor. DWTS also made history for […] The post Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Big Brother#C C#Bigbrothercbs
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Usman Puts Angela Deem On Blast For Using Michael For Money And More

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem isn’t afraid of a little controversy and getting loud with others, and when that happens during tell-alls, other cast members tend to stay out of it. That wasn’t the case, though, when Angela appeared on 90 Day Bares All and got into it with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Their heated showdown (which happened while both were in separate locations) showed there’s no love lost between the two. Now, the two are at it again, and it’s all thanks to a picture Usman posted from Nigeria with Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, makes his acting debut

Max, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony’s son is undoubtedly the big surprise in JLo’s new film, Marry Me. At 13 years old, Emme’s twin brother showed that he also has a talent. Max’s acting debut comes two years after his sister surprised the world by singing with her famous mom and Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now Max seems to have found his true calling, following in the footsteps of Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Spends Valentine’s Day With ‘Little Lady’ Penelope: She Makes Me ‘Appreciate Life More’

Scott Disick gushed over his 9-year-old daughter Penelope on Valentine’s Day and said that watching her grow up has made him ‘appreciate life more and more every day.’. Scott Disick, 38, ended his Valentine’s Day on Monday (Feb. 14) by penning a heartfelt message about his daughter Penelope Disick, 9, on social media. The father of three took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of his only daughter tucked in bed fast asleep. In his caption, Scott gushed over “P” and remarked at how quickly she’s growing up.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy