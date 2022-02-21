ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Delany Says She Fell Down Stairs and Was Inspired to Get Checked After Bob Saget's Death

By Jen Juneau
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana Delany is on the mend after a scary fall landed her in the hospital. The Desperate Housewives alum, 65, shared a selfie to her Twitter account over the weekend that showed her sporting a fresh black eye, jokingly captioning it, "You should see the other guy." She followed...

b
2d ago

After a fall and getting checked has been recommended for years, very good advice.

