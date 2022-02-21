ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mali files lawsuit against "illegal" West African monetary sanctions

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BAMAKO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mali has taken legal action to get sanctions imposed by West Africa's monetary union lifted, lawyers for the country's ruling military junta said on Monday as it battles a debt crisis that threatens to wreck the economy.

Eight-nation regional monetary authority UEMOA on Jan. 9 told all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali with immediate effect after the junta - which overthrew the president in a coup in 2020 - reneged on a promise to hold early elections. read more

The UEMOA action severed Mali's access to regional financial markets and was taken in conjunction with sanctions imposed Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which froze Malian state assets, closed its borders and suspended non-essential financial transactions.

The junta's lawyers said they filed two complaints on Feb. 15 with the UEMOA Court of Justice, the first seeking a repeal of the UEMOA sanctions and the second the suspension of their implementation due to the negative impact on the population.

In a statement, the lawyers referred without explanation to the sanctions' "absolute illegality".

Officials at UEMOA, which Mali had earlier this month already asked to lift the sanctions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. read more

Mali has defaulted on more than 54 billion CFA francs ($93 million) in loan payments since January due to sanctions, and workers are starting to feel the squeeze as mass lay-offs take hold. read more

The junta is also facing the prospect of losing the support of the French forces that have since 2013 coordinated a multinational mission battling an Islamist insurgency in Mali and the wider Sahel region.

Relations between Paris and Bamako have deteriorated since the junta extended its hold on power, and France said last week it would pull its forces out of the country. read more

The junta's use of Russian private military contractors has also angered other European countries involved in the French-led and other military missions.

Senegal's President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, said on Monday that European troops were still needed in Mali.

Sall spoke in Dakar during a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said Germany would take regional security experts' opinions into consideration when it made a decision in the coming months on whether to stay or withdraw.

($1 = 580.2100 CFA francs)

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Additional reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan and Bate Felix in Dakar; Writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

U.S. begins counter-terrorism training in Africa amid upheaval

JACQUEVILLE, Ivory Coast, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States' yearly counter-terrorism training program for African forces began on Sunday in Ivory Coast at a time of upheaval in which Islamist fighters control large areas, coups are on the rise and French forces are winding down. The training program, known...
POLITICS
Reuters

Uganda blames withdrawal from coffee body agreement on unfair trade terms

KAMPALA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Uganda on Friday blamed its withdrawal from an International Coffee Organisation (ICO) agreement this month on what it said are unfair tariffs and other barriers that restrict export of processed coffee to Europe and elsewhere. Africa's largest coffee producer behind Ethiopia had not previously cited...
INDUSTRY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Africa: Measles outbreak reported in Mali

Some 459 cases of measles have been recorded in Mali since the beginning of January, in the regions of Sikasso, Kayes, Koulikoro, Ségou, Mopti and the District of Bamako, said Tuesday, Dr Cheick Amadou Tidiane Traoré, Director General of Health and Public Hygiene. “Since the start of 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first located off Columbia's coast in 2015, but has been left untouched as the government determines rules for its recovery. Colombia was a colony of Spain when the San Jose was sunk, and gold from across South America, especially modern-day Peru and Bolivia, was stored in the fort of its coastal city, Cartagena, before being shipped back to Europe. The Colombian government considers the booty a "national treasure" and wants it to be displayed in a future museum to be built in Cartagena.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Taliban kidnap nine Westerners including ex-BBC journalist Andrew North, says former Afghan vice-president

The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has claimed. Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. “We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”Amrulla Saleh initially made the claims on Twitter, writing: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican authorities detain 1,266 United States-bound migrants from 33 countries, including Russia, Honduras and Colombia during 24-hour period

Authorities in Mexico took 1,266 United States-bound migrants into custody during a 24-hour period – including more than 100 who were trapped inside an abandoned tractor trailer. The National Institute of Migration said the individuals were citizens of 33 countries and were unable to present legal travel documents in...
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Mexican president sends 'protest' to Spain over companies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Thursday described his decision to “pause” relations with Spain as a protest over the behavior of Spanish energy companies in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the pause “is not breaking off relations” with Spain, describing it as...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

