NBA

Adele Courtside with Rich Paul at NBA All-Star Game

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is trying to tune out any distractions in her life ... even cameras that are right up in her face!. Adele was at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night -- no doubt showing support for BF Rich Paul -- and a camera crew...

www.tmz.com

shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Adele Just Coolly Commented on the Rumors She & Rich Paul Had Broken Up

Adele’s recent postponement of her Las Vegas residency sparked rumors that a breakup with boyfriend Rich Paul might be the cause of the delay. The speculation continued to heat up, but the singer is here to shut it all down with one very to-the-point Instagram post. Sharing a blurry, but very ecstatic, image of herself, she buried the news about her current status with the sports agent in a cheeky caption. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
TMZ.com

Michael Jordan Hugs Vanessa Bryant As Kobe's Honored At NBA 75 Ceremony

Michael Jordan shared a special moment with Kobe Bryant's wife at the All-Star Game on Sunday ... with MJ embracing Vanessa after the Lakers legend was honored during halftime. The Black Mamba received a powerful ovation as members of the league's 75th-anniversary team were recognized in Cleveland ... and Vanessa...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Adele’s BF Rich Paul Parties With LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More Ahead Of Her BRIT Awards Performance

Adele and Rich Paul were able to turn their frowns upside down with a pre-BRIT Awards bash in LA before jetting off to London for her big performance on Feb. 8. Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, knows how to throw a party! Before heading to London for Adele’s performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards, which is taking place on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London, Rich celebrated at his home in West Hollywood, Calif., with some famous friends, including Meek Mill, 34, Kevin Hart, 42, and LeBron James, 37.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Elite Daily

Is Adele Engaged? Her Massive Ring At The 2022 Brit Awards Sparked Rumors

All eyes were on Adele as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards on Feb. 8. She looked gorgeous in her custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress, but it was another part of her outfit that really had fans talking. Her massive ring on that finger. Page Six reported Adele is the subject of engagement rumors. She’s reportedly been dating sports agent Rich Paul since early 2021, so could he have popped the question? (Elite Daily reached out to Adele’s rep for comment on the engagement rumors but did not hear back in time for publication).
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Is Adele Engaged to Rich Paul? She Says…

Watch: Adele Sparks ENGAGEMENT Rumors at 2022 Brit Awards. Rumor has it that Rich Paul just may have popped the question to Adele. But, if you're looking for a straight answer, the singer isn't going easy on us. Fresh off her return performance (and trophy-sweeping night) at the BRIT Awards...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Addresses Rumors Her Relationship With BF Rich Paul Is Strained: He Sends His ‘Love’

Rumor has it that Adele’s relationship with Rich Paul is on the rocks but Adele just confirmed their relationship is doing just fine in the shadiest way possible. Adele and her relationship with Rich Paul are just fine, thanks for asking. At least that was the message the “Easy On Me” singer broadcasted on her most recent Instagram post. The Grammy Award-winning artist laughed heartily at the camera as she held a playing card and wore a low-cut zebra print top. As if the pic wasn’t amazing enough, she had great news to go along with it.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele shuts down breakup rumours about her boyfriend Rich Paul

With the help of an Instagram post, Adele has subtly shut down some of the rumours that she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, were breaking up.On January 30, The Sun reported that Adele, 33, and sports agent, Paul, 40, were struggling to see each other, since the singer was doing a lot of travelling. A source told the news outlet that she was trying to improve their relationship.“Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained,” the source said.The source also claimed that Adele was “upset” after postponing...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Adele just responded to Rich Paul engagement rumours after her ring caught attention at the Brits

It's been a busy few weeks for Adele who, since making her comeback last year with her newest album, was forced to cancel her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency, later scooping up three wins at the Brit Awards and making a very surprise appearance at London's G-A-Y. But, that's not the only reason she's been the talk of the town as of late. In fact, her appearance on the Brit Awards' red carpet ignited rumours that she and partner Rich Paul are engaged... thanks to the show-stopping diamond ring she wore on her left hand.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Adele Just Opened Up About Having Another Baby with Boyfriend (or Is It Fiancé?) Rich Paul

Adele may be celebrating the success of her latest record-smashing album, but it sounds like she's got more on the mind than just music. During a recent interview on ﻿The Graham Norton Show﻿, the “Easy on Me” singer talked about the rescheduling of her Las Vegas residency dates, revealing a major piece of news along the way. “[The shows] are absolutely happening this year...I want a baby next year,” she said, with a little chuckle. “I have plans next year. I have plans! Imagine if I had to cancel shows because I was having a baby.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Admits She Has ‘Plans’ To Have Another Baby & Breaks Silence On Engagement Rumors

The ‘Hello’ singer also revealed during her interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ if her Las Vegas residency will ever happen. When Adele sported a giant diamond ring on THAT finger during the 2022 Brit Awards, fans theorized that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The pair have been getting pretty serious the past few months, so it wasn’t far fetched to believe he put a ring on it. But when the 33-year-old singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show Thursday, Feb. 10, she didn’t confirm or deny that the couple took their relationship to the next level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Vogue Magazine

Adele Brings ’60s Bombshell Beauty to the NBA All-Star Game

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing Adele knows how to do on the beauty front, it’s capture old-school glamour. And over the weekend at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, the “Easy on Me” singer reimagined a classic ’60s style icon equation—a leopard print coat, bombshell blowout, and graphic cat eyes—with a distinctly modern twist.
NBA

