SPLITTING A SEASON-OPENING series in baseball certainly isn't the worst thing in the world but the manner in which it happened for Washington State was disappointing. After winning the first two games of the series, the Cougars, who entered this season with a lot of buzz around Cougar Nation, allowed Hawaii to take the final two. The Coug offense, so potent a year ago, mustered just 16 runs in 4 games and had just 8 extra base hits. WSU head coach Brian Green says the Cougs were trying to do too much.

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO