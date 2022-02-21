ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Outdoors Angle: Shopping For Open Water Electronics

By James McCarty
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. Anglers seem to think the more they spend on open water electronics the more successful they will be. It doesn't work that way. I have always been very practical in my electronic choices when I re-rig...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Sustainable and Innovative Gear From Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2022

The 2022 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show felt the effects of the pandemic this year in terms of vendor attendance, but that doesn’t mean some of the latest and greatest gear didn’t make an appearance. In fact, some smaller and more niche brands were able to take center stage. After spending three days on the show floor, I noticed a trend: not only has gear gotten better, more durable, and higher quality, but also many new products are utilizing recycled materials, non-toxic chemicals and treatments, and other sustainable practices. I think there’s often been a myth that making a product “eco friendly” can diminish the quality of the gear. That may have been the case in the past, but it certainly isn’t now.
LIFESTYLE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend opens premier angling to all

It’s that time of year again – time for free fishing throughout Michigan. Michiganders and visitors can enjoy this premier outdoor activity without a fishing license on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20. In addition, all 103 state parks and more than 1,300 state-managed boat launch sites will be available without a Recreation Passport on those days.
MICHIGAN STATE
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Residents are reminded to protect outdoor water pipes and crops which can freeze

NORTH COAST, Calif.(KIEM)- After having a few weeks of spring-like weather on the North Coast, that seems to be changing quickly as the National Weather Service of Eureka has issued a hard freeze warning. The agency shared that frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. “Water […] The post Residents are reminded to protect outdoor water pipes and crops which can freeze appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
countryliving.com

Introducing the Country Living by POLYWOOD Outdoor Furniture Collection

Here at Country Living, we believe memories are made outdoors. And with spring right around the corner, sunshine, lemonade, and lots of laughs will be shared on your porch, in your backyard, or on the dock before you know it. What better way to prepare than to refresh your outdoor spaces with pretty, cozy seating?
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carney
Real Simple

Shoppers Are Giving Their Dysons Away After Trying This Popular Cordless Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's finally time to cut the cord with your old upright vacuum—you know, the outdated cleaning gadget that forces you to plug into an outlet every time you go a little too far. With a cordless vacuum, you get the freedom of cleaning your entire home in one fell swoop, picking up everything from pet hair to tracked-in debris. If you're just not satisfied with your existing cleaning gadget, the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum should definitely be on your radar.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Open Water#Shopping#Outdoors Angle#The Flag Wzfg Outdoors#Am1100theflag Com#Stevecarneyoutdoors Com
KDHL AM 920

Dangerous Ice Conditions Developing on Area Lakes

Frontenac, MN (KROC-AM News) - An incident that occurred this morning serves as a reminder that while the ice on Lake Pepin is 20 or more inches thick in many areas, it is dangerously thin in others. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a pickup truck went through...
FRONTENAC, MN
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
Tree Hugger

The 7 Best Bike Cargo Bags of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Thanks to the proliferation of e-bikes (check out our favorites) and a flood of new cyclists—adult leisure bike sales more...
BICYCLES
New York Post

The best places to buy outdoor patio furniture and sets online in 2022

Believe it or not, we’re blossoming into spring, regardless if we just took our snow blowers and snow boots out of storage recently. Flipping in tandem with the calendar, we’re going from winterizing to spring-refreshing: tending to new plants, looking into new golf clubs for the season and uncovering our patio furniture.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
marthastewart.com

Rugs, Storage Tools, and Bedding Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The home is a personal oasis from the outside world, so filling it with furniture, décor, and accents that provide comfort and everyday convenience is a must. If you're looking to refresh your spaces, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop: The retailer is offering up 70 percent off a wide variety of products. The Foundstone Malena Southwestern Black and Ivory Area Rug ($46.99, originally $120, wayfair.com) is made of a sturdy polypropylene material and has a simplistic design that can add the perfect accent to any space. Some of Martha's products are also on sale during this limited-time event, and you can bring the Martha Stewart 250 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sheet Set ($53.74, originally $60.99, wayfair.com) that's soft to the touch and can help you have your most comfortable night's sleep yet. Ahead, shop all of our top picks, including rugs, bedding, and storage tools, before the sale ends on February 21.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Everything We’re Buying from Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance Event

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Presidents Day weekend is officially here and there are tons of sales you won’t want to miss out on. Whether you’re looking for a new rug, some colorful bedding, or are finally going to take the plunge and invest in the sofa of your dreams, you’re sure to check something off your wishlist. In fact, if you’re in the market for some chic home upgrades, there’s one noteworthy sale you should be keeping an eye on: Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance Sale. This beloved annual event is the perfect opportunity to stock up on seriously stylish home essentials up to 60 percent off — the lowest prices of the season. Below, check out some of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance Sale, and be sure to act fast, because these deals sell out quickly!
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Amazon's Best-selling Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is $17 Right Now — the Cheapest It's Ever Been

Grabbing friends or family and loading them into your car for a weekend road trip across this enormous and gorgeous country is an idea we stand strongly behind. However, after a few days (or even hours) on the road, your vehicle can start to become a catchall for pet hair, food trash, and dirt from pit stops along the way. Taking your car to the carwash for frequent detailing and vacuuming can be expensive, and it's not a detour you're going to want to make off the map you've carefully curated.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Is It Possible to Switch to Synthetic Oil?

Car owners have a choice between conventional mineral oils and synthetic oils. Synthetic oils have several advantages for your car maintenance, including stable viscosity, less wear on parts, and optimized fuel consumption. It also performs better in engines with variable valve timing, direct injection, or superchargers as it performs at a wide temperature range.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SPY

Cooling Hotel Pillows With 118,000 5-Star Reviews Are Now Just $17 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more comforting than resting your head on a soft, cozy pillow after a long stressful day. And while finding a high-quality pillow will help you do just that, it doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re in the market for a set of pillows or just looking to add something new and cushy to your existing bedding, we’ve got a great deal to share with you today. Right now, Amazon is...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Electronic Posting Of Land Is Now Open

The North Dakota Game and Fish has opened up the electronic posting of land now on their website. The enrollment period to do so is open through Friday, July 1st, 2022. If landowners want their land to be electronically posted for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, they must do so before July 1st.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy