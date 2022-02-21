ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Foundation named for late civil rights pioneer John Lewis

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A foundation named for U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his wife has been established to further the work of the late civil rights pioneer.

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation announced Monday – what would have been Lewis’ 82nd birthday – its goal was to work to “strengthening democracy through civic engagement” and to amplify the voices of rising generations.

Linda Earley Chastang, a former chief of staff to Lewis, will serve as the foundation’s president. The foundation will mark its launch in May with a gala celebration on May 17 in Washington, D.C.

