UPDATE as of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m... It feels so weird talking about the threat of snow and ice, with temperatures near 70 degrees outside. But here we are!. As of this writing we are about 27 hours away from messy, icy weather moving into NJ. I have decided not to write up a new weather blog post this afternoon. There's really only one forecast change worth considering - less snow, more ice in far North Jersey. But I'm not 100% convinced, with abundant moisture and heavier snowfall forecast to come SO close to the NJ/NY state line. Therefore, I'd rather table any big moves until Thursday morning.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO