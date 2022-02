There might be snow on the ground in Michigan, but the Wolverines’ softball and baseball 2022 seasons are underway. The 19th-ranked softball team (5-4) continued its difficult nonconference schedule Friday and Saturday at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida, beating No. 24 Central Florida 6-0 and No. 21 LSU 6-1 and losing to No. 7 Oklahoma State 4-0 and No. 5 Florida State 2-1.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO