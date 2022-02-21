ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

European Super League: Real Madrid, Juventus & Barcelona planning friendly tournament

By Sean Walsh
90min.com
 2 days ago

Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are in talks over playing a possible pre-season tournament in the United States this summer. The three sides are still backing plans to form a European...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United squad revealed for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri are spotted boarding flight to Spain

Some of Manchester United's travelling squad for their game against Atletico Madrid has been revealed after the Red Devils were spotted boarding their flight to Spain. Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Madrid to face last year's winner of La Liga in their Champions League last-16 tie, with the tournament being United's only real opportunity for silverware this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#European Super League#Juventus Barcelona#Espn#Clasico
90min.com

Eni Aluko turns out for Sunday league side after being signed for a fiver on eBay

Former England international Eni Aluko turned out for Sunday league side Pevensey and Westham FC on Saturday after the Sussex outfit signed the forward for £5 on eBay. Pevensey and Westham entered an eBay raffle to support the charity Football Beyond Borders, with the chance to sign Aluko one of the top prizes.
SOCCER
90min.com

Sarina Wiegman calls for England to show ruthless side ahead of Germany clash

Sarina Wiegman has called on England to show their ruthless side in front of goal ahead of the Lionesses' final Arnold Clark Cup match against Germany on Wednesday. England have turned in two promising performances against Canada and Spain in their opening two fixtures of the tournament - the first time the Lionesses have come up against world class opposition during Wiegman's tenure - but have found the net just once.
SPORTS
BBC

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rangnick and Fernandes on Atletico, Cavani and squad unity

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid. Here is what they had to say:. Edinson Cavani won't travel and still isn't training because of a groin problem. Bruno Fernandes doesn't know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Diego Simeone: Complete head-to-head record

After duelling for over a decade now, the competitive rivalry between Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of football's greatest. There remains a mutual respect between the pair, with the Argentine coach labelling Ronaldo as one of the world's finest players on several occasions...
SOCCER
90min.com

Mikel Arteta hints Martin Odegaard could become next Arsenal captain

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Martin Odegaard has what it takes to be the club’s next permanent captain after praising the player’s attitude and connection with the fans. Odegaard initially joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021, before eventually completing a permanent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

David de Gea hints at spending rest of his career at Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has publicly pledged his future to the club amid upcoming new contract talks and has also revealed that he feels like is ‘from Manchester’ after spending nearly 11 years in the city. De Gea was just 20 when he first arrived at...
UEFA
90min.com

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's ongoing 'weakness'

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his side’s ‘weakness’ is their ongoing struggle to turn up in the first half of games. Real emerged 3-0 winners over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday night but had to wait until after half-time to properly find their rhythm and get the decisive goals.
SOCCER
90min.com

Erling Haaland ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's trip to Rangers

Erling Haaland will not travel with the Borussia Dortmund squad to Glasgow ahead of their Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday. BVB were beaten 4-2 by the Scottish champions at Signal-Iduna Park in the first leg of their knockout round play-off last week. James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos goals...
UEFA
90min.com

Villarreal vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus kick off their Champions League knockout campaign with a trip to Villarreal on Tuesday night. I Bianconeri finished above competition holders Chelsea to top Group H, winning all but one of their games in the process. Meanwhile, Villarreal finished one point below Group F victors Manchester United to book their place in the last 16.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy