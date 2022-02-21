Colder weather, chance of rain in the forecast

– Cooler temperatures and even a chance of rain are in the forecast this week for Atascadero, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 59-degrees. Tuesday should see a high temperature of just 49-degrees with a 31-percent chance of rain. Wednesday’s expected high is 55-degrees and Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid-60s. Temperatures are expected to rise again by this weekend back into the lower and mid-70s.

“A low-pressure system will move through the Central Coast Tuesday into Wednesday with gale-force NW winds, rain showers, and a chance for thundershowers,” says PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey “Rainfall amounts will remain below 0.25 of an inch. Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet with highs only reaching the 50s.”

Lindsey says to “Batten down the hatches!” as, “Increasing northwesterly winds along the Northern and Central California coastline will generate a 10- to 12-foot NW (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Monday.”