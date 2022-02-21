Murder Suspect Arrested After Foot Pursuit Through Baltimore: Police

Richard Crowner and Terrell Caldwell Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD/Terrell Caldwell Facebook

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for murder after leading a brief pursuit in Baltimore, police said.

Richard Crowner is accused of gunning down Terrell Caldwell, 29, on Bonner Road just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, city police said.

Caldwell was taken to Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds in his back, but later died.

Homicide detectives identified Crowner as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Feb. 17, detectives arrested Crowner in the 500 block of N. Carey Street following a brief foot pursuit.

Crowner was transported to the Homicide section where he was interviewed, and then to Central Booking where he has since been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

He Crowner remains at Central Booking where he is being held without bail.

