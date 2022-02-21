ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Murder Suspect Arrested After Foot Pursuit Through Baltimore: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWAeq_0eKfgvrx00
Richard Crowner and Terrell Caldwell Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD/Terrell Caldwell Facebook

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for murder after leading a brief pursuit in Baltimore, police said.

Richard Crowner is accused of gunning down Terrell Caldwell, 29, on Bonner Road just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, city police said.

Caldwell was taken to Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds in his back, but later died.

Homicide detectives identified Crowner as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Feb. 17, detectives arrested Crowner in the 500 block of N. Carey Street following a brief foot pursuit.

Crowner was transported to the Homicide section where he was interviewed, and then to Central Booking where he has since been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

He Crowner remains at Central Booking where he is being held without bail.

Daily Voice

Erratic Driver Who Struck Jersey Shore Police Officer Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 49-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an off-duty Aberdeen police official hospitalized, authorities said. Christopher Uszenski, of Old Bridge, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision with serious bodily injury, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: Mugger Bites Man Walking Dog In Englewood

An Englewood man walking his dog was bitten by a mugger who was later caught while the victim was reporting the incident, authorities said. The resident said the stranger approached and "engaged him in a conversation about his dog" on West Englewood Avenue and William Street shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Lt. Fred Pulice said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
