Sen. Smith Introduces Bill to Get Broadband to ‘Last Mile’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State Senator Dr. Richard Pan is expected to unveil on Tuesday new legislation to keep schools open and safe for students. Pan says it will help schools and childcare centers stop the spread of COVID-19. The plan comes as health experts are closely watching the BA-2 variant that appears to be even more transmissible than omicron. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at UCSF, says those who are unvaccinated and managed to steer clear of omicron should be on high alert. “There are tens of millions of people who haven’t been vaccinated, a proportion of those haven’t been exposed to omicron yet,” Chin-Hong said. Dr. Chin-Hong says communities with low vaccination rates and natural immunity could see a surge as well.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO