Have you ever been in one room of the house and summoned your dog to come join you, simply by calling out their name? Our four-legged friends typically comply excitedly, hoping for a treat or to be taken for a walk. This blind obedience raises the question: Can dogs recognize their owner by voice alone? According to a new study conducted by researchers from Eötvös Loránd University, the answer is yes. Additionally, the scientists found that canines utilize some of the same voice properties humans do.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO