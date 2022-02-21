ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The White House Was Asked To Comment On Lia Thomas

By Andrew Holleran
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House has reportedly declined to comment on the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender athlete on the Penn women’s swimming team, has been dominant inside of the pool this season. She won three titles at the Ivy League Championships over the weekend, setting records inside of the...

Comments / 259

Cheri10
2d ago

I want to know what the President of the United States of America has to say on this topic! As a woman, this is very important to me and we deserve to know what this administration thinks! We are watching the end of womens sports at the hands of a mental disorder, Biden does NOT have the right to stay silent!

Reply(17)
174
Sue Thompson
2d ago

I'm sorry,but "she"still is built like a man and strength like one. if they want to compete then they need to have a transgender group to compete with

Reply(8)
135
Kenny D. Hoke
2d ago

they have no business competing against biological females, he went from being 475 th in the men's division to being #1 in the woman's. just give them a separate division compete in. Personally I have seen more femininity built football players! I think it's funny you never hear about any trans women competing in womens Gymnastics.

Reply(6)
96
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hoboken, NJ
