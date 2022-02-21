ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking through a new lens: insights into patient participation in rare disease research

By Meagan Collins
Cover picture for the articleApproximately 7000 rare diseases have been identified. Over 300 million people are affected by rare diseases worldwide. One of the greatest challenges faced by rare disease families is the journey to diagnosis. The increasing availability of genome sequencing has helped to elucidate a diagnosis for many rare disease patients. The U.K....

studyfinds.org

New AI medical program can spot rare diseases by looking at your face

BONN, Germany — When you’re sick, you can often see it in your face that you’re not feeling well. For rare diseases, it’s usually not that easy. However, researchers in Germany say artificial intelligence may change all that. A team from the University of Bonn say a new facial analysis program can actually detect the warning signs of rare diseases by examining the features of a person’s face.
Seeking Alpha

Longeveron: Speculative Biotech Worth A Look On Rare Disease, Aging, And Alzheimer's Focuses

Longeveron obtained Rare Pediatric Designation of Lomecel-B for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Longeveron (LGVN) is worth a look as a speculative biotech. While it has not yet established proof of concept, it has massive potential based on the indications it is going after. The two big indications that are large markets would be Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Aging Frailty population. A rare disease that it is going after, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), needs a newly approved treatment option. The big indications are nice, but I would root for this biotech just for the fact that it holds potential to help babies who are born with HLHS. I view this as risky speculative play, because it is in the camp of stem cell treatments. There is so much potential with a biotech that can successfully develop a treatment for patients with various types of diseases. Currently approved stem cell treatments focus on blood cancers and other blood related disorders. There are many hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) treatments that have been approved. There are 1,300 trials underway to target other diseases like: Diabetes, Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune disorders. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) found in abundance in cord tissue and placental tissue are approved in the European Union, Canada and Australia. However, the FDA has not yet approved MSCs for use against diseases. With Longeveron having a pipeline targeting multiple indications, I believe it offers a great speculative biotech play. Not only that, but the stock squeezed to a high of $42.30 per share on the back of rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA for HLHS. If the biotech can deliver on solid clinical data for any one of these indications, then shareholders can be rewarded. The stock currently trades at around $6.72 per share, which makes it far more attractive now as a speculative play as opposed to several months ago.
TBR News Media

New research may pave way to better treatments for Crohn’s disease

A paper published this week in Immunity, a leading research journal highlighting discoveries in immunology by Cell Press, lays the groundwork to better understand and treat Crohn’s disease, a type of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Beneficial interactions among intestinal cell types limit the harmful effects of a dysregulated gut microbiota, which is comprised of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. These cell-cell interactions are essential to maintain a healthy gut and dysregulation of this cellular “crosstalk” can predispose the development of IBD.
charlottenews.net

Researchers discover new medicines for treating heart patients

Ohio [US], February 21 (ANI): A recent research by the University of Cincinnati discovered a unique class of medications that acted as blood thinners by inhibiting an enzyme in the genes of tick saliva. The study was published in 'Nature Communications'. The research focused on novel direct thrombin inhibitors (DTI)...
#Patient Participation#Rare Disease#Biomedical Research#Castleman Disease#Digital Research#Jhw#The Curegrin Foundation#Grin2b#Grin2d#The Grin Portal
Phys.org

Molecular cage gives cryo-EM researchers new insights into a cancer protein

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the American Cancer Institute estimates, will affect more than 20,000 Americans this year and kill more than 11,000 of them. Many of those who are treated with intensive chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation will have side effects, including infections, hair loss and vomiting, in addition to long term complications.
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
MedicalXpress

Preclinical study shows ketogenic diet could enhance pancreatic cancer therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research preclinical study has demonstrated that a common weight-loss diet could enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Published in the journal Med, the study shows that a ketogenic diet—or high fat, modest protein and very low carbohydrate intake—synergizes with chemotherapy to triple survival time compared to chemotherapy alone in rigorous mouse models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
