New York State will not enforce the mandate requiring health care workers to have gotten the booster shot against COVID-19 that was scheduled to begin February 21. Friday, February 18, Health Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett said while three-quarters of health care workers have the protection, the state can’t afford to lose the rest of the workers who would have been terminated for failure to comply. New York hospitals and other health care systems have been facing a serious shortage of workers that even pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO