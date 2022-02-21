ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

CORFU, Greece (AP) — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing.

The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday. A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.

Relatives of the missing passengers waited for news outside the port authority on Corfu, among them the family of Greek truck driver Nikos Bekiaris, a father of three.

“I feel certain that my husband is alive because he is a professional, he is experienced, he knows how to look after himself. He is waiting for help,″ the missing driver’s wife, Vania Bekiari told the AP, her voice breaking with emotion.

