COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

A recall has been issued for a supplement after the products were found to be tainted with an undeclared drug that could cause serious health issues. Esupplementsales, LLC is recalling lot number 2107 of "Hard Dawn Rise and Shine" capsules, which were discovered to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient found in an FDA-approved product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website on Friday, Jan. 28.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO