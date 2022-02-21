ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer has withdrawn its request to the FDA for the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Channel 3000

Latest COVID-19 news with UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof

UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to talk about the latest COVID-19 headlines. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: Novavax EUA Expected, Toddler Vaccine Delay

It was noted early in the COVID-19 pandemic that the disease was peculiar — not only was it a respiratory disease, but it created hyper-immune responses, the so-called “cytokine storms", and affected blood clotting, even in healthy, young people. New research has emerged suggesting its effects on the gut, as well as psychological tolls. For those and more, continue reading.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Emory University
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Nationwide Recall Issued For Brand Of Supplements Due To 'Serious Health Risks,' FDA Says

A recall has been issued for a supplement after the products were found to be tainted with an undeclared drug that could cause serious health issues. Esupplementsales, LLC is recalling lot number 2107 of "Hard Dawn Rise and Shine" capsules, which were discovered to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient found in an FDA-approved product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website on Friday, Jan. 28.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Washington Post

‘Dopesick’ writer proposes a way out of the opioid crisis

More than 1 million Americans have died of opioid overdoses since OxyContin launched in 1996. The statistics are startling: During the first year of the pandemic, the federal government reported a record 100,000 annual overdose deaths. One in three Americans say that drug use has been a cause of trouble in their family.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

