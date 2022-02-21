COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to talk about the latest COVID-19 headlines. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
It was noted early in the COVID-19 pandemic that the disease was peculiar — not only was it a respiratory disease, but it created hyper-immune responses, the so-called “cytokine storms", and affected blood clotting, even in healthy, young people. New research has emerged suggesting its effects on the gut, as well as psychological tolls. For those and more, continue reading.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A new vaccine against COVID-19 offers 100% protection against hospitalization, its makers said Wednesday, and they plan to seek regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency as soon as possible. The vaccine could be used as an alternative to the...
Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
A recall has been issued for a supplement after the products were found to be tainted with an undeclared drug that could cause serious health issues. Esupplementsales, LLC is recalling lot number 2107 of "Hard Dawn Rise and Shine" capsules, which were discovered to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient found in an FDA-approved product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website on Friday, Jan. 28.
A certain brand of rapid COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is a possibility they might give false results, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company, Empowered Diagnostics, is recalling two tests: the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and the ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid...
Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains. People who die of severe COVID-19 have...
More than 1 million Americans have died of opioid overdoses since OxyContin launched in 1996. The statistics are startling: During the first year of the pandemic, the federal government reported a record 100,000 annual overdose deaths. One in three Americans say that drug use has been a cause of trouble in their family.
As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
"I think the chances are very high FDA to approve it," Bourla told CNBC, saying he believes the agency will be pleased with the data. Data on the vaccine for kids under 5-years-old is expected on Friday when briefing documents for the FDA's vaccine advisory committee are published. Pfizer and...
Pancreatic cancer is one of the many types of cancer that result in significant deaths with no cure in sight. However, a potential breakthrough study conducted by researchers from the UK used the so-called "two-in-one pancreatic cancer treatment." The combined treatment has shown significant results, but it is not yet...
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Friday to debate the risks of developing myocarditis after receiving Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines. Though rare, Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines have both been linked to a risk of myocarditis. However, the risk was higher following the second dose of Moderna's vaccine in...
Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an alert that various products purchased within the last year from Family Dollar Stores across six states may be contaminated and unsafe to use. Items ranging from dietary supplements and medication to cosmetics and pet foods may have been exposed to...
