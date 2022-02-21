ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Reality-Breaking Joy of Speed Racer’s Final Race

By Jackson McHenry
Vulture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Every two weeks for the foreseeable future, Vulture will be selecting a film to watch with our readers as part of our Wednesday Night Movie Club. This week’s selection comes from writer Jackson McHenry, who will begin his screening of Speed Racer on February 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Head to...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Almost Had A Much Darker Ending

Whether it’s Thelma and Louise’s bombastic drive, the sudden blackout of The Sopranos, or the uplifting last swim of Chief Brody and Quint, some movies feature an ending as iconic as the hours that came before. The last frame of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is photographed in viewers’ minds, but they almost had something very different to remember.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tattersall
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Roger Allam
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Racer#S Wonderful#Night Movie Club#Cgi#Matrix#Japanese#American
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Says She’s ‘Genuinely Fallen in Love’ With Elsa Dutton

“1883” begins with a harrowing scene of Elsa Dutton waking up to destruction and fire. She wildly shoots her pistol in the direction of several rivals before getting an arrow through the stomach. We’re not sure when this takes place. Because we get a back story from there. However, while Elsa is indeed one tough chick, she also possesses an innocence that we witness throughout the first five episodes. And actress Isabel May says she’s fallen in love with her character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Regretted Passing on This Romantic-Comedy

Longtime movie star Burt Reynolds certainly reached icon status during his prolific Hollywood career. The Oscar-nominated actor became a sort of embodiment of masculinity during the 1970s, earning Reynolds sex-symbol status for a few decades. The longtime actor made his name in a variety of classic films that have changed the landscape of film, even to this day. Some of these films include Smokey and the Bandit; the Cannon Ball Run films; Deliverance and many, many more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Looks Unrecognizable As Killer Candy Montgomery While Filming New Miniseries

Jessica Biel disappeared into her newest role for the upcoming Hulu true crime series based on the infamous killer. Don’t worry, that’s just Jessica Biel! The 39-year-old actress looked totally different as she was spotted on-set in costume for her latest role playing the axe-killer. Candy Montgomery on Tuesday February 15. Jessica was the spitting image of the infamous Texas killer, while she walked around on-set in her Candy costume.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s Intense Chemistry on ‘Mad Max’ Made Casting Director Crash Her Car

The path to “Fury Road” is paved with off-the-charts sexual chemistry. While casting “Mad Max: Fury Road” took years, casting director Ronna Kress knew that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were the perfect actors to play Furiosa and Mad Max, respectively. Despite Hardy wowing in his audition — and beating out other actors like Michael Fassbender, Armie Hammer, Jeremy Renner, and even Eminem — Kress admitted that Hardy was not hired until she and director George Miller could witness a table read opposite Theron. “We did a video-conference call at Warner Bros. with George so he could talk to Tom and Charlize, because...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brenda Deiss, Breakout ‘Red Rocket’ Film Star, Dies at 60

Brenda Deiss, the breakout star of Sean Baker’s Red Rocket indie movie in 2021, has died. She was 60. The unexpected movie actress who appeared alongside Simon Rex in the drama about a washed-up actor looking to reboot his Texas hometown died on Feb. 14 in Clear Lake, Texas from complications following a stroke in January, a spokesperson for the film told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor in 'Veneno,' Dies at 52 Deiss was born in Texas on Sept. 9, 1961, two...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Before

Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films. “Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy