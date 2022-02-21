ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan To Release “Something In The Orange,” Along With Piano Version, Ahead Of Album

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cb9z_0eKfdLUw00
Samuel Elkins

Is it May 20th yet?

Zach Bryan is gearing up to release his debut studio album, American Heartbreak, on May 20th, but before that, we’re gonna get some new music.

At the request of his fans, he’ll be dropping “Something In The Orange” on April 22nd.

But that’s not all…

In addition to the studio version from the album, Zach is treating fans to a self-produced piano version as well.

Zach teased the song a while back, and much like everything he puts out, even in a cheap Twitter video, it immediately resonated with fans.

“It’ll be fine by dusk light

I’m tellin’ you baby

These things eat at your bones

And drive your young mind crazy

But when you place your hair between my collar and jaw

I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all

And I’m damned if I do

And I’m damned if I don’t

‘Cuz if I say I miss you I know that you won’t

Miss you in the morning when I see the sun

Somethin’ in the orange tells me we’re not done”

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Halsey And Dua Lipa Are Headlining Firefly Music Festival

The Firefly Music Festival is back. On Feb. 22, organizers for the event announced the official lineup for the Delaware-based show. Let me be the first to tell you, it’s stacked. Pop stars Halsey and Dua Lipa will headline the show alongside rock bands My Chemical Romance and Green Day. The rest of the lineup is equally as musically diverse and will have you wanting to buy tickets ASAP.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#Studio Album#Collar
Mega 99.3

Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom. Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded." You...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Lil Durk Flexes New Ferrari Ahead of New Album Release

Lil Durk is celebrating his forthcoming 7220 album early by gifting himself a new Ferrari. Showing off the new white whip, Durkio let fans know that he paid in cash. “I really paid all cash for dat nigga I’m good,” Durk wrote. Lil Durk is planning his 7220...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Music: Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Announces Debut Solo Release. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, "Portals," on the band's own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett's' people' say, "Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations." "Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los...
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's youthful appearance in new video causes a stir among fans

Gwen Stefani sparked a fan frenzy when she showed off her youthful appearance to share some exciting news on Thursday. The 52-year-old posted a video on Instagram to announce the launch of her official fan Facebook page – and while many of her followers were delighted over the new group, others couldn't help but be amazed by her radiant appearance.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday

How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!. Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday. The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

99K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy