Zach Bryan To Release “Something In The Orange,” Along With Piano Version, Ahead Of Album

Samuel Elkins

Is it May 20th yet?

Zach Bryan is gearing up to release his debut studio album, American Heartbreak, on May 20th, but before that, we’re gonna get some new music.

At the request of his fans, he’ll be dropping “Something In The Orange” on April 22nd.

But that’s not all…

In addition to the studio version from the album, Zach is treating fans to a self-produced piano version as well.

Zach teased the song a while back, and much like everything he puts out, even in a cheap Twitter video, it immediately resonated with fans.

“It’ll be fine by dusk light

I’m tellin’ you baby

These things eat at your bones

And drive your young mind crazy

But when you place your hair between my collar and jaw

I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all

And I’m damned if I do

And I’m damned if I don’t

‘Cuz if I say I miss you I know that you won’t

Miss you in the morning when I see the sun

Somethin’ in the orange tells me we’re not done”