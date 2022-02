FLINT, MI — A Flint live music venue is one of the Spring 2022 recipients of Live Music Society’s small music venue grant program. LMS supplies philanthropic aid to music venues that have been in operation for three years or more with a sellable capacity of 300 occupants or less. It’s the third round of grants for the nonprofit philanthropic organization since establishing just under two years ago.

