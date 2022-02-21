Local entrepreneur helps clients build wealth and manage it

Krueger, Daiker, Kelly & Vanderloo Honored as Four of LPL Financial's Top Financial Advisors Curt Krueger Peter Daiker Tim Kelly Tim Vanderloo Silverleaf Wealth Management is proud to announce Krueger, Daiker, Kelly and Vanderloo as recipients of LPL's 2022 awards: Curt Krueger is named as Director's Club recipient and Peter Daiker, Tim Kelly and Tim Vanderloo are named as Freedom's Club recipients. With more than 19,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide, LPL awards this distinction to select advisors based on their business success*. "I congratulate Curt, Peter, Tim and Tim on behalf of LPL," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "We are inspired by their dedication to clients and strong commitment to helping them work toward their financial goals. It is an honor to support them with robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences designed to help them run a thriving practice. We wish Curt Krueger, Peter Daiker, Tim Kelly, Tim Vanderloo and their entire team continued success as they continue to add value for clients and in their business in the years ahead." Krueger, Daiker, Kelly and Vanderloo are affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives. About Silverleaf: Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management, oversees a team of 23 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com *Achievement is based on top 15 / 23% of annual production among LPL Advisors only. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA|SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser.

