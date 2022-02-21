Man accused of kidnapping son arrested in Jackson Co, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of kidnapping his 3-month-old child has been arrested in Jackson County, Ohio.

Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier says dispatchers received an alert around 12:49 a.m. from the London Police Department in Madison County that a man identified as Ryan Harmon, 21, may be headed toward his father’s Jackson County home with the infant.

According to the sheriff’s office, the LPD said Harmon and the child’s mother had allegedly gotten into a fight while in the vehicle and that he had kicked her out and drove off with the infant. The LPD also told Jackson County dispatchers that Harmon had allegedly “threatened suicide” if he was approached by law enforcement.

Frazier says after Harmon received a text message, authorities were able to trace his location and the route he may be taking. Deputies say Harmon was seen entering Scioto Township around 1:20 a.m. and taken into custody without incident.

Harmon is in the Jackson County Correctional Facility on “felony-level” abduction charges filed in Madison County and will be extradited as soon as possible.

The infant was taken to a local medical center for a routine check up and is being returned to his mother.

