There have been hundreds of Star Wars novels that have been released which explore more stories from the galaxy far, far away that are not told in the feature films whether it's about Thrawn, the High Republic, or the events that happened before the sequel trilogy. There are some that are part of the official canon while some are part of the Expanded Universe. But either way, there's a lot of Star Wars content in literature. Now, it looks like we're finally getting our closer look at the love story of Han Solo and Princess Leia in an upcoming novel.

