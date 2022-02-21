ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Britain to offer further COVID-19 boosters to elderly and immunosuppressed

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYDUF_0eKfcFNd00
Elders walk past a sign advising the use of face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in St Albans, Britain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Files

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday said it would offer further COVID-19 booster shots to the elderly, care home residents and immunosuppressed people as part of a plan to learn to live with the disease without legal restrictions.

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said he would accept the recommendation of the country's vaccine advisers, and said that all four nations of the United Kingdom would offer the extra shots.

"We know immunity to COVID-19 begins to wane over time. That's why we're offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection," Javid said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cited success in the rollout of COVID vaccines and boosters as a key factor in re-opening England's economy, and is due to set out further details of his plan to live with COVID later on Monday.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it advised offering the extra shots on a precautionary basis, and Javid said those eligible would be offered a vaccine about six months after their last dose.

The JCVI also said it anticipated a further booster programme in the autumn of 2022 would also be needed, though it was too early to set out details of such a programme.

"The JCVI will continue its rolling review of the vaccination programme and the epidemiological situation, particularly in relation to the timing and value of doses for less vulnerable older adults and those in clinical risk groups ahead of autumn 2022," JCVI Chair for COVID vaccination Wei Shen Lim said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Britain#Economy#Uk#Jcvi Chair
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Moderna CEO says it’s ‘reasonable’ to think the pandemic may be in its final stages

Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said it is "reasonable" to assume that we may be approaching the final stages of the pandemic. "I think there's an 80% chance that as omicron evolves or SarsCov-2 virus evolves, we are going to see less and less virulent viruses," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia". He said there's another "20% scenario where we see a next mutation, which is more virulent than omicron."
BUSINESS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

326K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy