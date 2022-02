About a quarter of the amphitheater's oval wall is exposed by archeologistsKantonsarchäologie Aargau. What is considered to be one of the last gladiator amphitheaters built during the reign of the Roman Empire had been discovered by mistake in Switzerland. A construction company was assigned to build a new boathouse on the Rhine River. Whilst digging to make space for the foundation, the construction workers stumbled upon a big structure made out of stone blocks and mortar, something that hasn’t been used for hundreds of years.

