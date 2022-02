JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Small businesses are working hard to get you your Valentine’s Day goodies, but supply chain issues could leave some people broken-hearted. Snowflake Chocolates in Jericho smells like Valentine’s Day, with the staff creating and selling the holiday mainstay. “Since Christmas 2019, it’s almost like Christmas never ended -- it’s been going crazy,” said Betsy Soutier, who runs the business along with her sister, Sharon Wintersteen. She says COVID’s supply chain problems have been a hurdle that only get exacerbated during the major chocolate holidays. “I have packaging I get from Rhode Island that normally takes three weeks to come to us and it’s taking 26 weeks.”

JERICHO, VT ・ 14 DAYS AGO