Marshall names new athletic director

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University announced on Monday that Christian Spears will be the school’s next athletic director.

Marshall’s Board of Governors voted to approve the hire in an emergency meeting earlier Monday morning.

“Christian Spears is a transformational leader who exhibits a deep respect for tradition, combined with an ability to architect a vision to unleash potential,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith. “I am excited to welcome Christian to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role. Christian’s leadership philosophy and his drive for Marshall to build on its storied foundation of winning mirror my own. I look forward to working with him to usher in the next chapter of great for Athletics at our university.”

Spears joins the Marshall team with 25 years of experience at many levels of college athletics administration. He was previously deputy athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh.

University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said, “I am thrilled for Christian and Marshall University. Christian has been a trusted colleague and friend for decades and an invaluable leader in our department. Marshall University is getting an experienced and visionary leader who brings positive energy, intellect and a can-do mindset, but most importantly, someone who has a genuine interest for the well-rounded success of student-athletes. I look forward to following his progress. He and his family will be deeply missed.”

Spears will take over Marshall’s 16-sport athletics program, which comes with a $30 million budget. He starts March 14 and will replace Jeff O’Malley, who has been interim athletic director since July 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.