JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mini Queen's Mini Donuts was created after Karlie King and her mom were watching TV. "I was inspired by kids' baking competition, and they were making a donut challenge, and I got really like 'I want to do this,' and so I told my mom," Karlie said. "She told me, 'this is serious, if you want to do this,' and I’m like, I really want to do this, so she told me to write a business plan.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO